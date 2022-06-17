Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Samira Taghavi: Criminal defence lawyers - vilified yet vital

9 minutes to read
Samira Taghavi is a barrister and practice manager, based in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Samira Taghavi is a barrister and practice manager, based in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Samira Taghavi

OPINION

Last week, a very able and dedicated colleague, lawyer Nick Chisnall, appeared before the Supreme Court to successfully clear the name of wrongly-convicted "murderer" Alan Hall.

Hall served nearly 20 years in jail after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.