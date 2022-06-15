Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

Kathie Irwin: Mind the gaps in pay equality for women, especially Māori

4 minutes to read
Māori women in the public service receive an average of $17,600 per annum less than European men. Photo / Bevan Conley, File

Māori women in the public service receive an average of $17,600 per annum less than European men. Photo / Bevan Conley, File

NZ Herald
By Kathie Irwin

OPINION

I wish to add an "s" to the gap referred to in the gender pay equality MindTheGap campaign, as a constant reminder. The gaps between women in terms of pay equity are significant.

Ethnic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.