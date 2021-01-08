Website of the Year

Summer Photo Competition: Week of January 4-10

Three dancers show off their moves on a Coromandel beach. Photo / Jarrod Brown

Send us your best holiday pictures and be in to win top prizes.

A pukeko goes for a silly walk in an Ōrewa park. Photo / Noel Chignell
Six-year-old Trixie de Jong (left) in the Omanu surf club nippers race. Photo / Lex de Jong
Sisters Rachael and Louise, trying to get their woolly heads around Xmas Day family dinner. Photo / Lyn Harron
Waihi Beach tyre swing at sunset. Photo / Carl Barber
Patrick McGuigan with his English cousins Beatrix, Edith and Henry Carrol enjoying the sun in the Far North, Cable Bay. Photo / Craig McGuigan
Feeding seagulls at Hahei beach. Photo / Meg London
Jackson the golden retriever at Manly Beach. Photo / Shelley Nahr
