Summer Photo Competition: Week of January 4-10

New ZealandSummer Photo Competition: Week of January 4-108 Jan, 2021 04:00 PMQuick ReadThree dancers show off their moves on a Coromandel beach. Photo / Jarrod BrownNZ HeraldSend us your best holiday pictures and be in to win top prizes.A pukeko goes for a silly walk in an Ōrewa park. Photo / Noel ChignellSix-year-old Trixie de Jong (left) in the Omanu surf club nippers race. Photo / Lex de JongSisters Rachael and Louise, trying to get their woolly heads around Xmas Day family dinner. Photo / Lyn HarronWaihi Beach tyre swing at sunset. Photo / Carl BarberPatrick McGuigan with his English cousins Beatrix, Edith and Henry Carrol enjoying the sun in the Far North, Cable Bay. Photo / Craig McGuiganFeeding seagulls at Hahei beach. Photo / Meg LondonJackson the golden retriever at Manly Beach. Photo / Shelley Nahr