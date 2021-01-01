Website of the Year

Summer Photo Competition: Week of December 28 - January 3

Ngawi beach in South Wairarapa delighted 6-year-old Floyd Goble. Photo / Ashleigh Hickey

Send us your best holiday pictures and be in to win top prizes.

Clare Connolly captured the moment a helicopter flew over her 13-year-old son Logan on their South Canterbury farm. Photo / Clare Connolly
Sylvie hung out with friends in Gisborne. Photo / Paul McLaughlin
Mia at the beach. Photo / Amelia Hastings
Beautiful kōtare (New Zealand kingfisher) on the Hatea River, Whangarei. Photo / Cathy Casey
Nine-year-old Daisy Katsiouras from Glendowie, Auckland, takes a water slide. Photo / Jimmy K
Bale jumpers Abby and Shay Johnson having some fun on the farm at Waiuku. Photo / Julia Johnson
Yoshi Abraham, 9, catches some sun at New Chums Beach, Whangapoua. Photo / Matt Abraham
Trudy Falconer's new donkey friend at Deer Park Heights in Queenstown just wanted to be in on the selfie. Photo / Trudy Falconer
Seagulls are the same everywhere. This one was on the Otago Harbour. Photo / Trudy Falconer
Ewok the dog kayaks with 2-year-old Braxton and his mother, Danielle, on the Puhoi River. Photo / JP
A fisherman on the rocks at dawn at Onemana Beach near Whangamata. Photo / Robin Williams
Leah Berry, 6, and Matilda Price, 5, hang out at Milford Reserve on Christmas Eve. Photo / Jo Berry
Strawberry delight for Scarlett Hill at Ruakaka Beach. Photo / Paula Elder
Finn Hayes, 20 months, with his Christmas teepee. Photo / John Hayes
A gull in flight at Orewa Beach. Photo / Caroline Neale
Ivy and Coco Morton at Cooks Beach. Photo / Luca Morton
