The band announced it is with a 'heavy heart' they have to postpone their show. Video / Rock The Bowl

Several gigs this summer will be missing the sweet sounds of American band Sublime with Rome after they postponed their New Zealand tour.

The well-known ska-punk band were scheduled to perform seven shows across the country, including three in the region (with L.A.B in Tauranga, at the Le Currents festival in Taupō and at Coro Classic in the Coromandel’s Matarangi) as well as in New Plymouth, Wellington, Havelock North and Nelson.

It comes as the band announced they would be parting ways next year.

Sublime with Rome put out a statement on social media letting their “wonderful Kiwi fans” know they will not be coming this summer.

“It’s with absolute displeasure to break it to you guys that we’re unable to head down there this summer due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“We’re bummed we can’t make it out to you all just yet,” it said.

The post continued to say they would announce rescheduled dates as soon as possible.

Singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez said: “Just want to tell you guys merry Christmas hope you guys enjoy your holidays and again super super sorry that we can’t head down there this season. So see ya’ll soon, happy new year.”

The ska alternative rock group from California, were due to play at L.A.B’s December 28 show at Tauranga’s Wharepai Domain and again in Nelson on January 5.

Sir Dave Dobbyn and Troy Kingi will now play in place for both shows.

Sublime with Rome were also on the lineup for Le Currents on December 27.

In a post on Instgram, Le Currents organisers said news like this was “particularly hard” for them and they sympathised with fans and wished the band all the best.

The post said they “can’t wait” for the band to be get back to New Zealand next year.

“Being such a unique act, we felt the only thing we could do was call in an iconic artist who will have you belting your lungs out.”

It announced that Dave Dobbyn, the “Godfather of New Zealand music”, would join the festival for the first time for a sunset performance.

It comes amid news Sublime with Rome are parting ways at the end of next year. Billboard reported frontman Jakob Nowell announced his departure from the band on December 11, while Ramirez announced his this week.

Sublime with Rome.

A statement from Ramirez issued to the news outlet reads: “After almost two remarkable decades, I am announcing my departure from Sublime with Rome at the close of 2024. The upcoming performances over the next year will allow us to reflect on countless incredible memories together!”

The band first formed in 2009 and have released a total of three albums, including their 2011 debut record, Yours Truly, which peaked at No 9 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

In 2015, they returned with Sirens, which reached No 34 on the tally, and in 2019 released Blessings.