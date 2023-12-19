The band announced it is with a 'heavy heart' they have to postpone their show. Video / Rock The Bowl

It’s unfortunate news for Sublime with Rome fans as the band have announced they are postponing their New Zealand shows.

Taking to social media this morning, frontman Rome Ramirez shared the news confessing it is with his “absolute displeasure” that he has to break the news, adding the postponement comes after “unforeseen circumstances”.

“To all of our wonderful Kiwi fans in New Zealand, it is my absolute displeasure to have to break it to you guys that we are unable to head down there this summer,” Ramirez said. “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are unable to make it downunder but we will be announcing rescheduled dates asap and in the meantime,”

He signed off saying, “Just want to tell you guys merry Christmas hope you guys enjoy your holidays and again super super sorry that we can’t head down there this season. So see ya’ll soon, happy new year .”

The well-known ska-punk band were scheduled to perform seven shows across the country, including at indie festival Le Currents in Taupo, Rock The Bowl in New Plymouth as well as the Coro Classic in Matarangi.

Sharing the message to their Facebook page, organisers of Rock The Bowl reiterated the cancellation of the band’s appearance at the festival: “News like this is particularly hard for us as festival organisers and we sympathise with the fans — we wish the band all the best and can’t wait for them to get back to New Zealand in 2024.”

They also announced the replacement band, writing, “Being such a unique act, we felt the only thing we could do was call in an iconic band who will have you belting your lungs out. The reggae kings Katchafire now join the festival.”

It comes amid news Sublime with Rome are parting ways at the end of next year. Billboard reported frontman Jakob Nowell announced his departure from the band on December 11, while Ramirez announced his this week.

A statement from Ramirez issued to the news outlet reads: “After almost two remarkable decades, I am announcing my departure from Sublime with Rome at the close of 2024. The upcoming performances over the next year will allow us to reflect on countless incredible memories together!”

The band first formed in 2009 and have released a total of three albums, including their 2011 debut record, Yours Truly, which peaked at No 9 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

In 2015, they returned with Sirens, peaking at No 34 on the tally, and in 2019 released Blessings.

