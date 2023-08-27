Sublime With Rome was formed when Sublime original member Eric Wilson and Rome Ramirez joined forces.

Sublime With Rome was formed when Sublime original member Eric Wilson and Rome Ramirez joined forces.

If you weren’t already counting down to summer, you will be now. The iconic group Sublime With Rome have announced a massive New Zealand tour.

Kicking off on December 27, one of the world’s most well-known ska-punk bands has announced seven massive shows across the country.

The band will start their exciting tour by headlining the Kiwi summer’s iconic indie festival Le Currents in Taupo alongside Ocean Alley, before travelling to Tauranga for a show on December 28.

Rock The Bowl in New Plymouth will be their next show on December 29, marking their last for 2023 before they launch into the new year with a performance alongside Drax Project, Coterie and My Baby at Shake & Bake in Wellington on January 3.

Sublime With Rome will then pay a visit to their Havelock fans, performing alongside Element P on January 4, and then circle back to Nelson on January 5 where they will share a stage with the iconic Kiwi group, L.A.B.

Wrapping up their memorable summer tour, the band will headline Coro Classic in the Coromandel on January 6. Much like this year, the festival is anticipated to be a sell-out event, with over 30 Kiwi and international acts hitting the two stages.

Sublime With Rome was formed in 2010 after Sublime original founding member Eric Wilson joined forces with Rome Ramirez. Going on to release chart topping hits, the rock band’s shows promise to be an exciting time for all as they cover hit songs such as Wrong Way, Santeria, Badfish, What I Got, Caress Me Down, and many more.

Sublime has become a staple part of the music industry with over three billion streams and seven million monthly listeners.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Sublime With Rome

When: December 27, 2023 to January 6, 2024

Where: Taupo, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Wellington, Havelock, Nelson and the Coromandel.

Tickets: Tickets and more information are available here



