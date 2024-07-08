Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Structured literacy, school testing – three lessons to restore NZ’s education system: Alwyn Poole

By Alwyn Poole
5 mins to read
Christopher Luxon & Erica Stanford make an education announcement. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY POINTS:

Alwyn Poole founded the Mt Hobson Middle School and the Villa NCEA Academy in Newmarket and held support coaching roles at Hamilton Boys’ High School and St Cuthbert’s College (Epsom). He now

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand