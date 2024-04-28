Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

School truancy: Kids explain why they skip school

Jaime Lyth
By
5 mins to read
With the Government trying to crack down on truancy, New Zealand kids have their say on why they are skipping school. Video / Alyse Wright

A lot has been said about the state of schooling in New Zealand as our truancy rates worsen. Both National and Act campaigned on prosecutions and fines for parents of chronic absentees. The ‘truancy crisis’. But why do kids choose to skip school? Reporter Jaime Lyth asked the students to speak for themselves.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand