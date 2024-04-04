Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Schools need to get back to basics, too - Alwyn Poole

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
The last few years have seen significant growth in teacher-only days. Photo / 123rf

The last few years have seen significant growth in teacher-only days. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Schools need to get back to basics, too.

The new Government has made much about their “back to basics” of an hour of reading, writing and maths a day for every school

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand