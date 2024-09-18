MetService is advising road users to monitor the agency for any updates regarding potential disruptions to the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

NZTA said although the forecast winds are predicted to remain under the wind speed thresholds for the bridge, there was a chance gusts could reach between 75km/h and 90km/h between 3pm-7pm.

“It is likely that speed limits may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close if wind gusts reach threshold levels,” the agency said.

“The bridge may remain in a 4 x 4 formation during the evening peak.”

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Those with high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Harbour Bridge and instead use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

WeatherWatch forecaster Philip Duncan said low air pressure south of New Zealand combined with high pressure from the north was fuelling the westerly winds.

“Spring westerlies come back to life again today across many parts of the country due to high pressure north of New Zealand and very large and deep storms over the Southern Ocean,” he said.

The airflow direction would result in the western side of the North Island being exposed to showers with rain setting into the West Coast, while a few showers will hit Southland.

“Snow will fall again on the Southern Alps, especially to the south, (but) Eastern areas across much of the country will remain dry or mainly dry,” Duncan said.

West to northwest winds will blow across much of the country, with stronger gusts going through central New Zealand, the Southern Alps and exposed parts of the North Island.

The forecast for tomorrow is pretty much similar to today, with westerlies bringing rain and showers that will spread across the North Island and most eastern places remaining mainly dry.

