A strong earthquake has struck off the lower South Island.

The 6.9 magnitude quake occurred 140km south-west of Tuatapere according to the Geonet website.

It was recorded at a depth of 101km.

It may have been felt in Alexandra, Balclutha, Dunedin, Gore, Invercargill, Milford Sound.