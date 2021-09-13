Stranded tramper to spend second night in Tararua Forest Park

A birds-eye view of the Tararua Ranges. Photo / File

A man who only planned for a day hike in the Tararua Forest Park north of Wellington will spend a second night there as bad weather hampers rescue efforts.

The solo hiker set off his personal locator beacon at about 9.30pm last night when he was near a high point called McGregor.

It is understood he planned to complete a day hike from Holdsworth Rd.

He stayed overnight on Sunday and LandSAR, Wairarapa Search and Rescue and police teams planned to rescue him today, but search activity was suspended due to windy and dangerous conditions.

The tramper has been directed to shelter - the McGregor Bivvy - for the night, and provided with advice on how to keep himself safe.

Police were able to have a text conversation with the hiker and direct him to the hut.

"Though not certain we believe he and his dog are now inside the Bivvy," Wairarapa Search and Rescue posted to social media.

His position remains monitored via his personal locator beacon.

Wellington police and Wairarapa Search and Rescue volunteers are still at Jumbo Hut waiting.

"The forecast suggests the wind may ease about midnight for a few hours," a post to Facebook said.

Four search teams remain in the area and weather is expected to improve tomorrow.

A further assessment on rescue efforts will be made tomorrow, police said.

Periods of rain, with heavy falls and thunderstorms are possible this evening.

Metservice is forecasting thunderstorms this evening in the Tararua Forest Park and rain, turning to showers, early tomorrow morning.

Snow is expected to fall lower to 800 metres throughout the day.

"Police are asking people to stay away from this area while the search is being conducted, as footprints from other hikers may throw up false clues."

Another tramper was rescued from the Tararua Ranges yesterday afternoon after being stuck in high winds.

The tramper was attempting to complete the Jumbo to Powell hut section. She phoned police at 11am yesterday to say she was unable to go any further due to the wind and needed help.

Wairarapa Search and Rescue walked her out today.