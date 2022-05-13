Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of Simon Henry

3 minutes to read
Simon Henry, chief executive of DGL Group.

Simon Henry, chief executive of DGL Group.

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION

MONDAY

Dreamed I was being chased across a field by a dark and foreboding cleavage.

"Don't hurt me," I whimpered. "Please don't hurt me!"

Every time I turned around I saw a button twirling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.