Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of . . . New Year’s Resolutions

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala. Photo / Getty Images

PRINCE HARRY

I resolve to speak up.

I’ve been silent for far too long.

Like you never really hear from me, eh.

But now it’s time I told my story.

I mean stories.

Many, many

