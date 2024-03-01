Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret bulletin of Newshub’s Mike McRoberts

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
News presenters Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes on a billboard at Warner Bros. Discovery's New Zealand headquarters in Auckland's Eden Terrace. Photo / Dean Purcell

News presenters Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes on a billboard at Warner Bros. Discovery's New Zealand headquarters in Auckland's Eden Terrace. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

Like watching my own execution. That’s how I might best describe it as we cross live to an office with a lot of people in it who are about to be not in it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand