Steve Braunias: The secret bulletin of Newshub’s Mike McRoberts

Like watching my own execution. That’s how I might best describe it as we cross live to an office with a lot of people in it who are about to be not in it because they have just been informed of a company policy that they are about to be taken out and shot. I am among those in the firing line. Sam?

Samantha Hayes

That’s right, Mike, you’re one of many who have just been spoken to by two men from Warner Bros. Discovery who sat on barstools and informed us that they are awfully sorry but everyone has to be terminated. I can see a truck arriving now with a lot of rifles, and one of them has my name on it.

Mike McRoberts

We weren’t given any warning unless you count the email that went around to all news staff this morning advising us of “a proposed new structure with significant changes”. Sam?

Samantha Hayes

You’d have to say the changes have been pretty significant, Mike. One of the barstool sitters told us, “This proposed new structure reflects Warner Bros. Discovery’s commitment to retaining a local presence. The proposed model would have a much smaller operating model and lower cost base.” But no one thought the operating model would be as small as this, because he then went on to say no one will be left alive.

Mike McRoberts

National correspondent Paddy Gower joins us now.

Paddy Gower

This is the f***ing news. And it’s not good news. I can hear church bells. They are tolling loud and slow, a most funereal sound, Mike, most funereal indeed, each ominous BOING! a warning of impending doom. There will be carnage. An unprecedented carnage. But it’s not just about all of us here at Newshub. It’s about a warning of the impending doom of something else. Democracy. Democracy itself is about to be taken out and shot.

The proposed closure of Newshub will remove over 200 people from the fourth estate and their ability to perform outstanding journalism, journalism that holds power to account, journalism that shines a light into dark places, journalism that –

Mike McRoberts

Paddy, we’re going to have to interrupt you because we’re joined now by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for comment on this day of national mourning.

Christopher Luxon

Oh well these things happen. Business is a matter of delivering the deliverables but sometimes it doesn’t get delivered because the deliverables cost too much. That’s life. Nothing I can do about it.

Mike McRoberts

Heartwarming message of condolences there from our Prime Minister. Sam?

Samantha Hayes

Broadcasting minister Melissa Lee joins us now.

Melissa Lee

Oh it’s not that bad. There’s plenty of media about. People can get their news from Sky TV and whatnot. I find whatnot a credible source of information.

Mike McRoberts

That was the Minister of Broadcasting, who will be forever remembered in the words of Bill Ralston as “a bear of very little brain”. Sam?

A man on a barstool from Warner Bros .Discovery

Sorry Mike, but Sam can’t be with us right now.

Mike McRoberts

What’s happening? Were there shots?

A man on a barstool from Warner Bros Discovery

There will be a period of consultation before we take everyone out and shoot them. The same humane procedure will follow at other news media companies throughout 2024.

Mike McRoberts

Sam! Sam, where are you? Sam? Sam? Sam?