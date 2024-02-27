Voyager 2023 media awards
Updated

The sad, strange case of Nikita Tekotia, whose baby daughter was murdered - Steve Braunias

Steve Braunias
By
17 mins to read
Nikitalove Tekotia weeps in the High Court at Auckland as she is sentenced for the manslaughter of her two-year-old daughter, Arapera Fia. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION

You very seldom see acts of mercy in a courtroom and it did not entirely seem to be on the cards in the High Court at Auckland yesterday morning when a woman appeared

