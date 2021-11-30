Weymouth toddler's death: Duo to keep identities secret for now

Police outside the Weymouth house where Arapera Moana Aroha Fia, 2, was found injured. Photo / Craig Kapitan

A man accused of murdering a 2-year-old girl in Auckland and a woman charged with manslaughter for the toddler's death will keep their identities secret for now.

Both defendants appeared via audio-video feed today at the High Court at Auckland.

It was their second hearing for the charges but the first one they were able to attend.

The defendants, both 21 years old, were excused from their first hearing, which was held two weeks ago at Manukau District Court, because of unspecified Covid-19 issues. Not guilty pleas were entered during that hearing and were registered again on Wednesday before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Arapera Moana Aroha Fia died at Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland on October 31, hours after she was found with critical injuries at a home in Weymouth.

She has been described by people who knew her as a "sweet, beautiful li'l girl".

During last month's Manukau District Court hearing, interim suppression was granted because some family members did not yet know about the charges.

Justice Fitzgerald on Wednesday gave the lawyers for both defendants until 5pm next Wednesday, December 8, to file an application outlining why suppression should continue. Suppression will lapse if applications aren't filed, she ruled.

No other people are being sought for the death of the toddler, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said after the two were arrested last month.

"Investigations involving the suspicious deaths of children have a profound effect on the whānau and our wider community," Adkin said. "Often these investigations can be impeded by members of the whānau failing to come forward with information or co-operating with police."

He commended family members who co-operated with police in the investigation, as well as others in the community who came forward.

"We all have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable to prevent these tragedies," he said.