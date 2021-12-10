Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Steve Braunias: Officer's silence measures cop-killer Eli Epiha as someone absolutely worthless

5 minutes to read
Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster and Superintendent Naila Hassan speak after Eli Epiha was sentenced to life in prison. Video /

Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster and Superintendent Naila Hassan speak after Eli Epiha was sentenced to life in prison. Video /

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION:

Friday morning's sentencing of Eli Bob Sauni Epiha for the murder and attempted murder of two police officers on June 19 last year took up an hour and 44 minutes at the High Court

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.