Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Crime

Steve Braunias on Eli Epiha trial: The murder was strange from beginning to end

23 minutes to read
Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Senseless killing, crazy trial, one verdict that satisfied the public but was reached in a complicated, reluctant manner and another verdict that punished a bystander who initially acted heroically. The case of the murdered

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.