State highway closed as police respond to crash near Ōpōtiki

A Bay of Plenty highway is expected to be closed for some time today while police respond to a serious crash.

Police were called around 6.15am to an incident near Opape Beach, east of Ōpōtiki.

A police spokesman said he couldn't elaborate on the nature of the incident at this stage, but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport has reported it as a serious crash.

People travelling to the East Cape and areas east of Ōpape Beach should consider delaying their journey, or take SH2 from Ōpōtiki and travel via Gisborne, police said.

SH35 TOATOA (EAST OF OPOTIKI) - 6:50AM

A serious crash has closed a small section of #SH35 in Toatoa between Herema Rd and the Eastern end of Opape Rd. A short localised detour is in place via Opape Rd. Expect delays. More here: https://t.co/fj6SN5S5Zs. ^MF pic.twitter.com/YtHT9fUvmX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 23, 2021

Those travelling west from areas of the East Cape should also delay their travel plans.

A staff member at nearby Opape Motor Camp said the incident was not related to the camp.

The fire service is also at the scene. Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Colin Underdown said FENZ was assisting police with traffic management.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene about 6.20am.

