A serious three-vehicle crash has closed State Highway 6 in Okaramio in Tasman District, with the occupants suffering serious injures.

Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred at 2.28pm on the the stretch of the highway between Leslies Rd and Mt Riley Rd.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.