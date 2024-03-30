Foreign Minister Winston Peters heads overseas on a political tour, an earthquake in Greece and hundreds of NZ Post workers fight for their jobs. Video / NZ Herald

The road between Tekapo and Twizel is closed this afternoon after a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash about 1.30pm.

Police have now closed State Highway 8 at Pukaki.

Tekapo-Twizel Road is closed between Hayman Road and Tekapo-Canal Road.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries, police said.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or expect delays.

Waka Kotahi said on social media the road was likely to remain closed “for several hours, possibly well into this evening”.

An alternative route via SH8, SH1, SH82, SH83 and back onto SH8 is available.



