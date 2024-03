One person has died after a serious crash in Rotorua.

One person has died after a serious crash in Rotorua.

One person has died and another has been seriously injured after a crash in Rotorua this morning.

Police were called to State Highway 5 in Whakarewarewa, south of Rotorua at 5.05am.

The crash involved two vehicles.

“The road is expected to remain closed for some time and motorists are asked to take alternative routes,” a spokesperson said.