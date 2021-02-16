State Highway 5 reopens after crash between two trucks

FILE

One person was airlifted to hospital after a two-truck crash closed State Highway 5 between Rotorua and Taupō this morning.

The road has reopened with Stop/Go traffic management in place. Motorists are urged to delay their journey until the crash can be fully cleared.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash near Ohaaki was reported about 8.35am.

UPDATE 10:25AM

Police have reopened #SH5 with Stop/Go traffic management south of Ohaaki. Consider delaying your journey or allow extra time for delays through this area until the crash scene can be fully cleared. ^TPhttps://t.co/X5i8kc6vkh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 16, 2021

A St John spokesman said one person with serious injuries was flown to Waikato Hospital by helicoper.

Another, with moderate injuries, was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance and two patients with minor injuries were treated on the scene.