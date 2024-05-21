Kiwis rescued from New Caledonia touch down, terrifying turbulence leaves one dead and more severe weather on the way in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Police investigating a fatal crash on State Highway 5 in the Mamaku Plateau want to speak to a drone operator who was in the area at the time.

One person died in the three-vehicle crash between Tapapa and Maraeroa Rds on Sunday and the highway was closed for several hours.

Two others were injured.

In a statement, Sergeant Shane McNally said police wanted to speak to the driver of a four-wheel-drive vehicle, possibly a Suzuki, who came across the scene of the crash near Waiohotu Rd and operated a drone in the vicinity.

“We believe this footage may be able to assist in our investigation,” McNally said.

Police also appealed for any dashcam footage that had either witnessed the crash or had driven through the area around 3.15pm.

If you were the drone operator or have any information which may assist in our serious crash investigation please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 240519/9056












