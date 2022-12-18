Voyager 2022 media awards
State Highway 2 closed: Truck and car collide near Whakamārama

Bay of Plenty Times
The incident took place just before 4pm.

State Highway 2 at Whakamārama is expected to be closed for some time after a truck and car collided earlier this afternoon.

A police statement said the incident took place on SH2 near the intersection of Omokoroa Rd around 3.55pm.

Do you know more? Get in touch here

It said a truck and car had collided but no details about injuries to occupants were provided.

The Serious Crash Unit was attending and diversions were in place.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on Twitter it had reports of a crash on SH2 near the intersection with Youngson Rd and for motorists to expect significant delays in the area.

More to come.


