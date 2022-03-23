The Tūtaekurī River, at Guppy Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

State Highway 2 is closed between Napier and Wairoa as heavy rain causes flooding and slips.

A Waka Kotahi statement informed motorists the road was likely to remain closed for a significant amount of time.

State Highway 38 is also closed northeast of Frasertown due to flooding.

A local knee deep in water near the Chesterhope bridge at Ngaruroro river. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Waka Kotahi spokesperson warned State Highway 5 has also been impacted and could close.

"Our contractors are continuing to assess the route and clear hazards such as slips, where possible. Caution is advised if you are driving the route."

The spokesperson said there are no detour routes and motorists are advised to delay their travel.

The water level getting higher at Tūtaekurī Bridge near Guppy Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

MetService has a heavy rain warning in place until 8pm Friday.

They said in addition to rain which has already accumulated a further 110 to 150 mm can be expected.

Unison reported over 100 homes and properties were impacted by power outages on Thursday morning around the wider Hastings area.

The power outages began around 6.45am - following heavy rainfall - and impacted the suburbs of Longlands, Crownthorpe and Poukawa.

Waters rising at Ngaruroro river at Chesterhope bridge. Photo / Paul Taylor

As at 9.10am, the outages in Poukawa had been mostly restored, and workers were trying to restore power to the unplanned outages in the other suburbs, with over 75 impacted homes and properties.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Murray Dunbar said that overall they have had very few incidents in Hawke's Bay so far, which included some property flooding.

"Just one or two that are very sporadic."