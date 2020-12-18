State Highway 1 reopens near Dome Valley, north of Auckland, after major crash

The crash is in the Dome Valley area, north of Warkworth. Photo / Google Maps

A head-on collision north of Auckland has left six people injured and closed State Highway 1 for several hours.

Two people have serious injuries and four moderate injuries from the crash. One person is being airlifted to hospital.

Police spokesman Jarred Williamson said the crash was between two vehicles on SH1, south of Wellsford.

It was reported just before 4pm.

A section of SH1 was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

As of 7.45pm the road had re-opened.

UPDATE 4:45PM:

NZ Police will be undertaking a serious crash investigation so this section of #SH1 is likely to remain closed for some time. Delay your journey or follow detour ( https://t.co/3uAznQpZYx) and allow additional 30 mins journey time. ^TPhttps://t.co/loirGmFEPj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 18, 2020

The closure caused major travel delays. One person said it took them three hours to travel to Mangawhai from Auckland - about double the normal travel time.

Diversions had been in place for north and southbound traffic.

Police earlier advised the highway was "likely to remain closed for some time" while they undertook a scene examination.

"Police advise motorists to expect travel delays this evening and we appreciate their cooperation while emergency services complete their work at the scene," Williamson said.

The Police Serious Crash Unit had been notified and would be examining the scene, he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one of the injured people needed to be cut free from one of the wrecked vehicles.

The crash occurred 150 metres south of Wayby Valley Rd.

More to come.