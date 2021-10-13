Voyager 2021 media awards
State Highway 1 closed after two-car crash in Ashburton

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash on a Canterbury highway. Photo / Supplied

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

State Highway One has been closed near Ashburton after a two-car crash.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two people were trapped in one vehicle but had been freed by 12.20pm.

All people involved are now in the hands of St John, he said.

St John has been approached for comment.

An NZTA spokesperson said emergency services are on-site and traffic is starting to back up considerably.

"Expect delays & please follow the direction of emergency services until this is clear."