State Highway 1 is closed after a crash blocked lanes in both directions north of Auckland. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 1 is closed after a crash blocked lanes in both directions north of Auckland. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 1 is closed after a crash blocked lanes in both directions north of Auckland.

Police said a truck travelling south crashed into a van about 4.49pm.

One person sustained moderate injuries and was being treated at the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash happened south of the Johnstones Hill Tunnel between Orewa and Puhoi.

Both northbound and southbound lanes have been blocked. The transport agency said a "lane shift" was in place, so traffic was limited to one lane each way on the northbound lanes.

Waka Kotahi is asking motorists to use the Hibiscus Coast Highway as a detour and to expect long delays.

Traffic southbound has backed up about 6km.

SH1 PUHOI – 5:20PM

Due to a crash #SH1 is now closed in both directions between Orewa and Puhoi. Please detour via Hibiscus Coast Hwy and expect delays. More here: https://t.co/sVaVFZmpHS. ^MF pic.twitter.com/H6bbQpJY1A — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 17, 2022

SH1 JOHNSTONES HILL TUNNEL - 4:55PM

A crash outside the southbound #SH1 Johnstones Hill Tunnel has currently blocked both southbound and northbound lanes. Avoid the area if possible or expect long delays. Please note a lane shift is in place, due to project works in the area. ^MF pic.twitter.com/fQMk4dl1ca — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 17, 2022

More to come.