State Highway 1 is closed after a crash blocked lanes in both directions north of Auckland.
Police said a truck travelling south crashed into a van about 4.49pm.
One person sustained moderate injuries and was being treated at the scene.
Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash happened south of the Johnstones Hill Tunnel between Orewa and Puhoi.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Both northbound and southbound lanes have been blocked. The transport agency said a "lane shift" was in place, so traffic was limited to one lane each way on the northbound lanes.
Waka Kotahi is asking motorists to use the Hibiscus Coast Highway as a detour and to expect long delays.
Traffic southbound has backed up about 6km.
More to come.