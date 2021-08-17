State Highway 1 at Paekākāriki reopens after large slip

The slip covering the southbound lane of State Highway 1. Photo / Mark Mitchell

State Highway 1 at Paekākāriki, north of Wellington is now fully open to traffic, after a slip this morning blocked the southbound lane.

Motorists have faced significant delays all day with queues backed up on the road in both directions.

Debris that had fallen on to the railway lines also caused a passenger train to derail in the area.

The Kāpiti train line will remain closed north of Plimmerton overnight to allow for essential work to reopen the line.

Bus replacement services are operating between Plimmerton Station and Waikanae.

The 4-car electric unit that was derailed after it hit debris caused by a slip a kilometre south of Paekakariki. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Waka Kotahi NZTA Regional Maintenance and Operations Manager Mark Owen said a temporary speed restriction was in place for southbound traffic on State Highway 1.

Motorists should still expect delays and allow extra time for their journeys, he said.

"There has been a lot of disruption on the Wellington state highway network today due to this morning's slip and train derailment, and we'd like to thank everyone for being so patient and understanding."

Waka Kotahi urged motorists not to use the Paekākāriki Hill Rd as it was a more challenging route in difficult weather conditions.

Southbound traffic backed up on State Highway 1 earlier today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Vehicles coming off Paekākāriki Hill Rd and on to State Highway 1 would worsen congestion and delays, the transport agency advised.

Contractors are scheduled to return to the State Highway 1 slip site at 9pm to deal with culverts that were not able to be cleared before the road was opened to traffic.

Stop/go traffic management will likely be in place while this happens.

Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher said it wasn't going to be ease to resume normal trains services on the Kāpiti line and it would take time.

KiwiRail will use a heavy-duty crane to lift the passenger train units back on to the track, Gallacher said.

They will then be moved to Paekākāriki for inspection.

The site of the slip will have to be cleared and the line made safe before it becomes operational again.

"All of this is heavy, time-consuming work and it's therefore unlikely that the line will open until tomorrow morning at the earliest", Gallacher said.

"To be on the safe side we recommend that the people of Kapiti check before they travel and be prepared to work from home to avoid congestion."

Gallacher said Metlink was trying its best to provide options for people to get where they needed to be.

"The weather has played havoc with transport in Wellington today and we feel for those who have been affected."