Keep New Zealand Beautiful awards: Dunedin against Wellington in large city category

A Victorian-style streetlight in Somerville St, Dunedin, at dusk yesterday. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Dunedin has been nominated for most beautiful large city in the country at the Keep New Zealand Beautiful awards.

It will face Wellington in a category open to cities with more than 100,000 residents.

The goal of reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2030 was one of the key reasons for the nomination with planting initiatives towards this end praised. LED street lamp replacements were also cited.

Keep Dunedin Beautiful chairwoman Mandy Mayhem-Bullock said the nomination was great.

The local organisation did its share of planting, one of its biggest initiatives, run with the Rotary Club of Dunedin, being the Trees For Families event to plant trees along the cycle track near Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Bullock liked Dunedin's chances, saying it was "far more beautiful" than the capital city.

"Beautiful bays, less population ... and Dunedin's got all those wilding spaces Wellington hasn't got, and more wildlife too."

Dunedin was previously named most beautiful city in 2018, and before that in 2008.

Another typical Wellington day. Photo / RNZ

In its nomination, Wellington was lauded for its work to reduce carbon emissions through car share schemes and encouragement of public transport.

Dunedin is the only South Island centre to be nominated in the town and city awards.

Up for most beautiful small town (1000-9999 residents) are Foxton and Kaitaia, most beautiful large town (10,000-29,999 residents) Taupo and Whakatane, and most beautiful small city (30,000-99,999 residents) Whanganui and Hastings.

All four category winners will compete for the supreme award, which names the most beautiful town or city in the country.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful chief executive Heather Saunderson said the nominations recognised local governments with ambitious goals for environmental improvement.

"This year we've been impressed with the commitment and innovation ... councils have shown across beautification and waste management initiatives, as well as the way in which they've tackled many of today's environmental issues through their climate change strategies."

The winners will be announced at Auckland Zoo on October 28.