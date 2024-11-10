Patterns of behaviours will be captured in the new offence, including the use of modern technology in modern stalking methods. Photo / 123rf

The Government is planning to make stalking illegal, with offenders facing a maximum jail term of five years.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said legislation would be introduced this year and stalking would be defined through patterns of behaviour occurring over a 12-month period. An offender must committ three specified acts in that timeframe to be charged.

“The public is clearly concerned about stalking, and we are moving quickly to create a new stalking and harassment offence as part of our plan to restore law and order,” Goldsmith said.

“It will provide a list of behaviours that may amount to stalking and harassment, including damaging reputation, recording, or tracking and following or loitering as well as the use of technology in modern stalking methods.”

Four other amendments will also be made to support the new offence: