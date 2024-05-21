Adam Manunui (left) and Mason Jones battled it out in Men's Division Two at the Bay of Plenty Squash Open.

Squash enthusiasts from around the country converged on Taupō for a weekend of athleticism and sportsmanship at the annual Bay of Plenty Squash Open.

Hosted by the Taupō Squash Club, the tournament drew in a quality field as elite players were vying for selection into the New Zealand team.

As well as the A-graders, squash players of all abilities were able to enter and play across a range of divisions.

Taupō Squash Club had four players in the men’s open division.

One of the standout local performances came from former five-time New Zealand champion Kashif Shuja.

Shuja is a familiar face in Taupō, as he also owns the Sports Cafe in Starlight Arcade.

Although twice the age of most of the elite men in the field, his commanding presence on the court earned him a well-deserved place in the semifinals, losing to the eventual champion and New Zealand number eight Mason Smales.

Shuja then played Alex Oakley, of Tauranga, to claim a very respectable third.

In the women’s open division, Taupō had Holly Shuja (Kashif’s wife) vying for the top spot.

After some tight wins in the earlier rounds, Holly faced stiff competition in the semifinals in the form of New Zealand representative Abbie Palmer from Auckland.

Although not able to beat Abbie, Holly was able to overcome Katie Templeton to claim third place as well.

Throughout the tournament, spectators were treated to a showcase of talent across various skill levels.

Highlights included local Korina Brown taking out the Division 1 Women’s and what was dubbed ‘the battle of the new dads’ in Men’s Division 2 between young local farmer Mason Jones and club battler Adam Manunui, with Adam ultimately claiming bragging rights in an entertaining final.

As the final matches concluded and the trophies were awarded, there was a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect among players and spectators alike.

Club president Vikki Becker commended all those who got involved, saying, “It’s a testament to the inclusive nature of the sport and its ability to bring communities together regardless of age or ability.”

Taupō Squash Club also tendered and won the rights to host the North Island Junior Open in July.

This tournament will bring the best under-18-year-olds from New Zealand to Taupō to play the tournament.