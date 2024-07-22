Hammond has been in Shanghai at the country’s largest mother and baby show, the Children, Baby and Maternity Expo (CBME), where the Spring Sheep infant milk formula has been launched directly to potential end users.

He said brand registration gives direct access to the $28 billion infant milk formula market.

“Prior to achieving this registration, we could only sell our infant formula range through a narrow set of online channels, and only in our English version.

“The brand did resonate well with consumers through these channels, and it became the second highest in its category in China, behind only the largest goat range in the world.

“This registration enables direct import and distribution throughout China of our infant formula with the Chinese label, which is a vast majority of this massive market”.

Brand registration, which takes years to achieve, gives a direct link with the Government of China, which Hammond said enables the company to consistently deliver to the entire Chinese market, which is much more stable than the online channel, “a real game changer for everyone, and especially Spring Sheep”.

Spring Sheep’s distribution partner in China is Neptunus Foods, which is part of one of the largest pharmaceutical groups in China.

Hammond said the brand recognition would be around selling New Zealand’s grass-fed sheep milk story, linking back to the company’s special Zealandia-bred sheep.

- RNZ



