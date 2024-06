Spring Sheep cheese on display at the Fancy Food Show in New York. Photo / Spring Sheep

By RNZ

New Zealand sheep milk company Spring Sheep is vying for a slice of the US cheese market.

Chief executive Nick Hammond is at the Fancy Food Show in New York pushing the company’s products.

“We’re selling three styles - we have a pecorino, which is a harder cheese; we’ve also got aristee, which is a medium cheese; and then our new New Zealand version of a havarti, which is a really soft, buttery cheese.”

Hammond said the response to the grass-fed range in the US has been phenomenal.