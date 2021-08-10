Speeding car crashes at South Auckland traffic light after being spiked by police

Police have arrested two people in a car seen speeding and driving erratically. Photo / File

One person has been seriously hurt after a car police saw speeding crashed at a South Auckland traffic light.

Police earlier saw the car driving at a "dangerous speed on Great South Rd in Takanini" at 1.35pm, a spokesman said.

Police monitored it from the Eagle helicopter, but did not chase it, the spokesman said.

The helicopter team saw two people being dropped off at a home on Mahia Rd.

The car continued on but soon drove over spikes police laid across Mahia Rd.

"It then continued to travel erratically and at high speed," the police spokesman said.

"The vehicle was observed crashing into another vehicle and a traffic light at the intersection of Great South Rd and Alfriston Rd."

The car's passenger was seriously hurt and is being taken to hospital, police said.

The driver left the car but was found with moderate injuries nearby and arrested.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The two people who were dropped off on Mahia Road were also arrested.

Police have closed roads near the intersection of Great South Road and Alfriston Road/Weymouth Rd.

These are expected to remain for at least a couple of hours, with motorists being advised to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.