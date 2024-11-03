Advertisement
SPCA investigation into Dunedin exotic pet show labelled a ‘Willy Wonka’ experience concludes

Blake Benny
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
July's Dunedin Exotic Pet Show. Photo / Supplied

The woman behind a Dunedin pet show dubbed a “Willy Wonka experience” by some attendees says she has been cleared of poor animal welfare accusations – and is contemplating the event’s return.

The Exotic Pet Expo ran at Forrester Park in July and was advertised online as a showcase for reptiles, aquatics, amphibians, birds/poultry, mice, rats, chinchillas, rabbits, cats and guinea pigs.

It promised attendees the opportunity to “learn about proper husbandry” of various introduced animals in New Zealand, and to “support local rescues, reputable breeders and small businesses”.

But it was hit with allegations on social media that some advertised stalls and animals were nowhere to be seen; and those on display were poorly supervised, in unsafe conditions and being roughly handled.

One member of the public went as far as to label the event as Otago’s version of the viral Willy Wonka Experience, which took place this year in Glasgow.

One stallholder claimed a lack of supervision at many of the animal stalls resulted in “inadequate attention to the welfare of both the animals and the public”.

The SPCA launched an investigation.

All allegations were refuted by organiser Amelia Seales, who believed she was the victim of a false online hate campaign.

Seales acknowledged at the time there were “a few little hands” handling the animals roughly, but volunteers were quick to correct them and teach the proper and safe ways to do so.

She believed complaints stemmed from people whose “own kids were rough with the animals” and people “with nothing better to do than try bring [her] down”, because “that’s what happens in Dunedin”.

Seales also stated the absence of some advertised stalls was due to Covid, while others pulled out after seeing negative social posts and did not want to “ruin their businesses”.

The SPCA says the investigation sparked by complaints is closed but, due to privacy reasons, would not comment further.

Seales told Newstalk ZB the animal welfare organisation sent her an initial email outlining the complaints it had received in July and which our newsroom has seen.

She said a staff member spoke to her over the phone detailing the allegations, but “nothing came out of it”.

“They closed their investigation and didn’t find any concerns”.

Seales maintained she “never really had any concerns” herself and the offer remains for the SPCA to do a home visit and see her rescue operations first hand.

“They know me anyway and how experienced I am with exotic animals ... we’re happy with how it was left.”

Seales said the conclusion of the Exotic Pet Show investigation was validating for her, after the “quite horrible” experience of public scrutiny she went through.

She remained disappointed that attendees did not like this year’s expo.

Seales said she had received a warm response to her event in previous years and “nothing had really changed” in this year’s iteration.

“We definitely didn’t have any animal abuse ... I love animals and all exotics and I’m very passionate about them.”

She believed some attendees’ reactions stemmed from a misunderstanding about her operations.

Seales said a lot of the expo’s animal housing was temporary for the show and “it is not how they are kept” in her rescue.

“They have large tanks and enclosures and everything set up for permanent housing here.”

Despite Seales’ disappointment at the way this year’s event had unfolded, she has not ruled out a return next year.

She said the backlash had slightly soured her thoughts on organising another Exotic Pet Show in 2025, but confirmed she was contemplating on whether to work on something “bigger and better, or just leave it as it is”.

Seales confirmed she would “definitely look at changing” how she does things if she were to return – including increased numbers of volunteers.

Blake Benny is a Christchurch-based reporter with a focus on tourism and social issues, along with general news. Blake joined Newstalk ZB in 2022, having previously studied Broadcast Journalism at the New Zealand Broadcasting School.



