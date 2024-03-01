The Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Photo / X

When Roald Dahl wrote Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, he could never have imagined that we would be here, in the year of our Lord 2024, collectively laughing out loud because of it, reading interviews about sad Oompa Loompas and angry parents demanding refunds.

If you have an internet connection, you’ve probably heard of the Willy Wonka Glasgow Experience in Glasgow this week. If, for some reason that we are very jealous of, you haven’t, allow us to share this, um, knowledge with you.

What was the Willy Wonka Glasgow Experience in Glasgow?

Good question. The Willy Wonka Glasgow Experience in Glasgow was a Willy Wonka-themed event in Glasgow, Scotland, that promised to be an “immersive experience” based on the beloved Roald Dahl story.

It definitely was “an experience”.

The posters for the event were done in AI and vastly overpromised what attendees could expect to see at the venue. When we say customers were disappointed, we really mean it: police were called.

apparently this was sold as a live Willy Wonka Experience but they used all AI images on the website to sell tickets and then people showed up and saw this and it got so bad people called the cops lmao pic.twitter.com/tfkyg0G0WG — Chris Alsikkan (@AlsikkanTV) February 26, 2024

The whole thing was less of an “immersive experience” and more of a very sparsely decorated warehouse that people paid £35 (NZ$73) per person to visit.

Kids were reportedly in tears during their visit which, one could argue, made it all the more Willy Wonka-esque.

The event opened on February 24, in a warehouse in Glasgow, and has since been cancelled.

Why did it go viral?

The Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow used AI-generated posters in what has been (accurately) described as vastly misleading advertising. The “expectation v reality” type photos, showing the poster next to actual photos of the venue has gifted us internet users many, many memes, uniting us all in a time of need.

Here’s a list of things attendees were promised, according to the event’s website, which described it as “the whimsical of Willy’s Chocolate Experience!, a place where chocolate dreams become reality”: an enchanted garden, an Imagination Lab, a Twilight Tunnel, and captivating entertainment. Here’s a list of things people got instead: a sparsely-decorated warehouse, one or two jelly beans and a quarter of a cup of lemonade.

The website for the event is also riddled with typos and appears to have been written by ChatGPT, in yet another cautionary tale of letting AI do the job.

New details on the Willy Wonka Experience disaster



• Script was '15 pages of AI-generated gibberish'



• Made up a villain called The Unknown — 'an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls'



• Event had no chocolate — kids were given a single jelly bean & a cup of lemonade pic.twitter.com/kxs1RcKVC8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 28, 2024

Okay, show us some of the memes.

Oh, with pleasure.

My current hobby is finding new photos from the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience. pic.twitter.com/kc8i3BcKLz — Dylan 🐦 (@dylan6roberts) February 28, 2024

Extended footage from the infamous Willy Wonka Experiencepic.twitter.com/2bS5bHXWCh — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 29, 2024

i cannot put in words how enchanted I am by the willy wonka fiasco in Glasgow. cops called, kids crying in terror, all in an abandoned warehouse. this is the organic esoteric horror we’ve been missing for ages. a pure lust for chaos no multimillion dollar business could recreate pic.twitter.com/HOHAcB7V4l — jen (@f0X_j3n) February 28, 2024

Kate Middleton has been spotted at the Willy Wonka experience pic.twitter.com/YneXReIdQN — Aimee🌷 (@CambridgeAimee) February 29, 2024

“I hope this email finds you well.”



How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/ft30HpGEd0 — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) February 28, 2024

the terminally online partner explaining the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience and Kate Middleton situation to your blissfully offline partner: pic.twitter.com/wunZdgkiII — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) February 29, 2024

The media won’t show anyone this https://t.co/UUzhnRFyFz — SKANK HILL (@dubplatelover) February 28, 2024

🚨BREAKING Jason Derulo has fallen down the steps of the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow pic.twitter.com/WeYwva2EDd — bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 28, 2024

Sounds awful. Has anyone involved in it spoken about it?

Yes. Two of the actors hired for the event have spoken about it. To be clear, these actors were not involved in organising it and were as shocked about it as everyone else.

In an interview with US-based Vulture, Kirsty Paterson, the woman who performed the role of the now-viral Oompa Loompa said that unexpectedly going viral “has been quite a lot” for her.

Viral Oompa Loompa from Willy Wonka Glasgow experience speaks to Vulture:



“I’m not going to lie or sugarcoat this: This has been quite a lot for me. I find it funny and I can make a humorous joke about it, but the flip side of this is that this is embarrassing for what I do,… pic.twitter.com/ibxAb1Huf2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 29, 2024

Actor Paul Conell, who played Willy Wonka at the event, has posted about the experience on TikTok and revealed further details of the fiasco, including that he had to learn “15 pages... of AI-generated gibberish” in just one day for the role.

He also added that actors were asked to hand out “one jelly bean and a quarter of a cup of Tesco’s own-brand lemonade per child” at the event. “No chocolate — there was no chocolate to be had at this chocolate factory,” he said.

He also said, in another video, that the actors saw how dismal it all was but thought the event would go ahead with or without them so they stuck around to try to make the best of it.

The director of the company who organised the event, House of Illuminati, has apologised, telling STV news they were “shocked the event had fallen short of the expectations of people on paper”. “My vision of the artistic rendition of a well-known book didn’t come to fruition. For that I am absolutely truly and utterly sorry.”

All customers have reportedly been refunded.

Funny memes aside, what has the fallout been like?

There’s been quite a bit of it but one could argue a well-run event would not have had this much publicity. In fact, people can’t get enough of this whole fiasco, which has been compared to the Fyre Festival, but for children.

A petition was started yesterday to “Reopen the Beloved Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience” and it has already collected more than 4000 signatures. The people want this. The people need this.

Come on, was it really that bad?

Yes.