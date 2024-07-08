A Reddit post was also started to steer people away from it, claiming “so much animal abuse... It was devastating to witness”.

Face painter Hannah of HanAhrt took to her Facebook page after Saturday’s show to say that she wouldn’t be back on Sunday.

She stated she was occupied with her work throughout the day and did not have time to explore the event thoroughly.

However, she alleged first-hand observations of “insufficient monitoring, if any, at many of the animal stalls”.

Hannah claimed the lack of supervision resulted in “inadequate attention to the welfare of both the animals and the public”.

“Many animals were being handled without proper oversight, and often incorrectly.”

Organiser Amelia Seales rejected the claims of mistreatment and said social media allegations were upsetting.

She said she had only received positive feedback in person at the expo.

“Everyone was raving about the animals that were there,” she told Newstalk ZB.

“People would come up to me and say I’m doing such a good job.”

She firmly refuted claims of any abuse.

Seales said all animals were kept in temporary housing, with all necessities required – and had clear signage of safe spaces for them away from the public.

She added that volunteers manned every animal station.

Although Seales acknowledged there were “a few little hands” handling the animals roughly, volunteers were quick to correct them and teach the proper and safe ways to do so.

She believed the event was a learning experience for some, and any complaints stemmed from people whose “own kids were rough with the animals”.

When it came to accusations Seales falsely advertised what animals and stalls would be on-show, the organiser said that some no-shows were down to last-minute cancellations, due to Covid-19.

Seales also claimed multiple stalls pulled out of Sunday’s show after they saw online posts and decided they didn’t want to be part of the event “and ruin their businesses”.

She said it was unfortunate, but the expo’s second day entry fees were lowered to compensate.

The SPCA has confirmed it has received multiple complaints about the event and inquiries are under way.

However, Seales “is not fazed”.

“Honestly, it’s a public event ... I had my animals on display for the public, I’m not concerned if the SPCA want to have a nosy,” she said.

She went on to say the animal welfare organisation received “heaps of complaints” when she operated a pet store in the city, which has since closed down.

But she said the decision to shut was her own.

“The SPCA has never taken an animal off me ... those are all just [false] rumours.”

Seales said accusations were mainly “just people with nothing better to do than try bring [her] down”, because “that’s what happens in Dunedin”.

Blake Benny is a Christchurch-based reporter with a focus on tourism and social issues, along with general news. Blake joined Newstalk ZB in 2022, having previously studied Broadcast Journalism at the New Zealand Broadcasting School.