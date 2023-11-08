A horse frightened by fireworks in Thames has run into the path of a car and been fatally struck. Video / Supplied

The SPCA is “absolutely devastated” and has called for a ban on fireworks after a horse died when it was spooked by the loud explosives and galloped into the path of a car in Thames on November 5.

Graphic video shared online showed the horse running down the road, onlookers at first expressing surprise and amusement at seeing the horse on Rolleston St late on Sunday.

But that quickly turns to panic as the approaching car is spotted.

“Stop the car!” a voice exclaims and bystanders attempt to flag the motorist down, before a sickening impact is heard.

Driver Tony Carter-Gerraty, who was left in shock following the incident, told the Herald he saw the people just a moment before the impact and had no time to react.

“All of a sudden there was something jumping through my window and the window hit my face,” he said.

He said the horse’s owner was chasing behind the animal on foot when it collided with his car. He believed the animal died instantly and that he was “lucky to be alive” himself.

Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell, SPCA’s animal services general manager, has now called for a ban on fireworks, saying the SPCA is devastated that the use of the explosives led to the “tragic outcome”.

He said the loud noises and bright flashes are highly distressing for animals and can lead to such deadly incidents as the one in Thames.

“We are absolutely devastated to hear that it was reportedly fireworks that caused this tragic outcome, and our hearts are with the horse’s owner and the driver,” Dr Regnerus-Kell told the Herald.

“SPCA receives dozens of calls relating to fireworks, especially around Guy Fawkes, including animal injuries, frightened animals, missing pets and, occasionally, abuse of animals.

“The loud noises and bright flashes of light can be very frightening and many animals become highly distressed, and this is exactly what has occurred here.

“We advocate for a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks in New Zealand due to the distress and harm they cause to animals. SPCA also advocates that fireworks, pyrotechnics and gas-fired explosions should never be permitted to be used at events involving animals due to the distress they cause animals.”

Carter-Gerraty suffered minor injuries, but photos of the damage to his Mazda Familia show how close he came to death.

The driver of the Mazda says he feels "lucky to be alive" after the collision. Photo / Tony Carter-Gerraty

The front window was caved in on the driver’s side and the impact left a large dent on the roof.

He said the window hit him in the face and he was left with a sore chest from his seatbelt but was otherwise uninjured.

He questioned how the horse got out from where it was being kept, and said he had been advised that the owner would be liable for the damage to the car, which was now undriveable.

Carter-Gerraty said he felt for the owners of the horse but had been left without transport to work and now needed to buy a replacement vehicle.

Tony Carter-Gerraty says he had no time to react before the horse hit his car (pictured). Photo / Tony Carter-Gerraty

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed that they attended the incident and a police spokesperson advised that anyone using fireworks should do so safely, remaining aware of their surroundings, and should consult their neighbours before using the fireworks.

The horse was not the only animal that reportedly died as a result of fireworks this year and animal lovers shared their anger online.

The Ban the Boom NZ page saw outraged animal lovers petitioning politicians to ban the sale of fireworks.

“You guys can make this happen - ban the sale of fireworks,” one woman wrote. “People are being injured, animals are dying. It’s about time NZ stopped this madness, or shall we wait until a child dies before you step up and do something?”

Guy Fawkes mishaps this year also included Auckland families having to duck for cover after a mishap at the Waikaraka Park speedway.

Video captured the rogue fireworks landing in the crowd, prompting shrieks and shouting among families in the sold-out stands.

Promoter Bruce Robertson said a speedway official at the event had told him that a piece of one of the fireworks had landed in the crowd.



