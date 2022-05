Motorists are being told to expect delays. Photo / File

31 May, 2022 02:40 AM Quick Read

A crash that blocked a lane on Auckand's southern motorway has been cleared and lane reopened.

Auckland motorists were earlier told to expect delays after a two-car crash on the Southern Motorway blocked the left lane before the State Highway 20 link.



A police spokesperson said the crash, north of the Hill Rd onramp, happened around 2pm.

"No serious injuries have been reported.

"Lanes were initially blocked, but have since been cleared."