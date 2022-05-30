Slips and some areas getting 40mm of rain in half an hour as heavy rain batters the North Island

A heavy rain warning is in place in the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty as downpours continue to hit parts of the North Island.
MetService has also listed a severe thunderstorm watch for Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupo.
Thames-Coromandel District Council has warned residents Kennedy Bay Rd is closed due to surface flooding and a large slip blocking Tuateawa Rd just north of Tuateawa and Little Bay.
"The slip is approximately 1km north of Waihirere Drive. Our roading contractor Ventia is sending a crew out there now. At this stage we are hoping to have the road back open to one lane by the end of the day," the council said online.
MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said from 12.30pm to 1pm today Whitianga received 40mm of rain.
Fernandes said the wild weather is the result of low pressure from the west of the country combining with a warm humid air mass, producing very wet weather in some places.
While Northland and Auckland bore the brunt of it last night and this morning, the heavy rainfall has moved east and is mainly affecting the Coromandel.
While the majority of the rainfall has moved on from Auckland, Fernandes said there was still the possibility of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Earlier today an Auckland motorway was flooded after a band of torrential rain.
MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes told the Herald the Harbour Bridge saw gusts of up to 80km/h in the early hours of the morning, and the rest of Auckland should batten down the hatches as the wild weather continues.
By mid-morning flooding on State Highway 1 near the East Tamaki off-ramp had forced the closure of the northbound lane, and motorists were being urged to expect delays and drive carefully.
Thames Civil Defence controller Garry Towler is urging people to be cautious.
"We still have a lot of rain in the forecast today for both sides of the Coromandel, so keep vigilant, especially on the roads as surface flooding and slips are likely."
MetService says a severe weather warning was in place from 6pm last night through to 9am today.
Motorists on State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge are being warned of possible flooding, slips or fallen trees.
Waka Kotahi said those driving need to be prepared for "hazardous" conditions.