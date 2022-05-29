Police said they are following positive lines of inquiry to locate those involved. Photo / NZME

Police are following "positive lines of inquiry" after two driverless stolen cars with rocks on their accelerators hurtled down Christchurch streets on Saturday night.

One incident occurred on Signal Hill around 12.30am and the other on Ferrymead Park Drive around 12.15am.

"Police recovered a vehicle from the creek near Ferrymead Park Drive with the engine was still running, a brick was on the accelerator and no occupants," police said.

"The vehicle found on Signal Hill had crashed into a parked car and was also found with the accelerator weighed down.

"These incidents are not necessarily indicative of a trend of crashes of this nature and potentially more of an extension of disruptive youth behaviour.

"These incidents could have ended much differently and police are frustrated by the lack of consideration for the rest of the community by youths involved in this behaviour."

Police say they are following positive lines of inquiry to locate those involved.

A resident who did not want to be named told Stuff if the car hadn't hit the parked vehicle, it would have hit the bedroom of his two young sons.

"There would have been life-threatening injuries or even death," he said.

"It was pretty upsetting."

The resident woke up to tow trucks removing the two damaged vehicles about 2am.