Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Northbound delays expected on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after crash

Quick Read
Police received a report of the incident around 6.06pm. Photo / 123rf

Police received a report of the incident around 6.06pm. Photo / 123rf

NZ Herald

Delays are expected on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway from the Great North Rd interchange after a crash.

Waka Kotahi said the crash had blocked the left northbound lane next to the Te Atatu Rd off-ramp.

The crash has since been cleared of the lane but the transport agency says delays can be expected as congestion eases.

A police spokesperson said police received a report at 6.06pm that two vehicles were blocking the motorway.

Earlier, a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway blocked the left lane before the State Highway 20 link. The crash has since been cleared and the lane reopened.

A police spokesperson said the two-car crash, north of the Hill Rd onramp, happened around 2pm.

There were no reports of serious injuries.