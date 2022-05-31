Northbound delays expected on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after crash

Delays are expected on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway from the Great North Rd interchange after a crash.
Waka Kotahi said the crash had blocked the left northbound lane next to the Te Atatu Rd off-ramp.
The crash has since been cleared of the lane but the transport agency says delays can be expected as congestion eases.
A police spokesperson said police received a report at 6.06pm that two vehicles were blocking the motorway.
Earlier, a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway blocked the left lane before the State Highway 20 link. The crash has since been cleared and the lane reopened.
A police spokesperson said the two-car crash, north of the Hill Rd onramp, happened around 2pm.
There were no reports of serious injuries.