Northbound delays expected on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after crash

Police received a report of the incident around 6.06pm. Photo / 123rf

Delays are expected on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway from the Great North Rd interchange after a crash.

Waka Kotahi said the crash had blocked the left northbound lane next to the Te Atatu Rd off-ramp.

The crash has since been cleared of the lane but the transport agency says delays can be expected as congestion eases.

UPDATE 7:05PM

A police spokesperson said police received a report at 6.06pm that two vehicles were blocking the motorway.

Earlier, a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway blocked the left lane before the State Highway 20 link. The crash has since been cleared and the lane reopened.

A police spokesperson said the two-car crash, north of the Hill Rd onramp, happened around 2pm.

There were no reports of serious injuries.