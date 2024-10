Motorists returning to main centres from holiday spots today have been told to expect congestion at known choke points.

The Labour weekend road toll is currently zero.

Earlier this morning, a serious crash in Helensville, 40km northwest of Auckland city, closed State Highway 16.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of SH16 and Wharepapa Rd and was reported to police at 7.25am.

SH16 HELENSVILLE TO WAIMAUKU - SERIOUS CRASH

Due to a serious crash the road is closed between Kiwitahi Rd and Puriri St. Southbound traffic please detour via Puriri St, Garfeild Rd, Old North Rd and Kiwitahi Rd. Reverse for northbound. ^EH pic.twitter.com/cbRRJ1gaGt — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) October 27, 2024

One person was seriously injured and another had moderate injuries, a police spokesman said.

Detours were put in place and police asked motorists to follow the signage in the area.

NZTA said the road was closed between Kiwitahi Rd and Puriri St.

Southbound traffic was diverted onto Puriri St, Garfield Rd, Old North Rd and Kiwitahi Rd and northbound traffic was put on the same route in reverse.

