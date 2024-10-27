“We’re also going to see a few more showers affecting some areas in the north, including Auckland, Northland and the Bay of Plenty.

“Those will be somewhat more isolated.”

Fernandes said the South Island would experience similar conditions.

“All the dramatic weather we had on Saturday has come to an end so it would be more typically showery conditions. Especially towards the coastal area of the South Island and the top.”

He said temperatures would remain in the lower teens in Southland and Otago, with mid to high teens for the rest of New Zealand.

“If you’re lucky enough to be in the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay area, you will see temperatures manage to climb into the low 20s.”

Fernandes said another low system would move in from the Tasman Sea which would mean wetter weather spreading across the country from tomorrow.

“The day [Tuesday] might start relatively dry, but especially for the western parts of the country, things get wetter as the day progresses.”

Thursday is the only day for which MetService has forecast fine conditions in Auckland.

Fernandes said, that while wet weather was likely to plague much of New Zealand for the rest of the week, temperatures would begin to slowly warm.

“The South Island will see temperatures bouncing back into the mid to high teens as the week goes on,” he said.

“The North Island would see temperatures climbing but remaining more or less static for a couple of days.

“Mid to high teens for most areas through to Wednesday, and for Thursday we see temperatures for most of the North Island improving to high teens and low 20s for most places.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi said drivers returning home from Northland today would experience the heaviest traffic from midday until 6pm.

Meanwhile, drivers heading back into Auckland from south of the Bombay Hills would experience heavy traffic all day.

Those heading south into Wellington would experience the longest waits from midday until 4pm, while the heaviest traffic for Christchurch holiday makers would be from 10am to 4pm.

