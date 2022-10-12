South Wairarapa alleged arsonist arrested

Police have arrested a person in relation to fires that were lit yesterday morning in South Wairarapa.

Fires were lit at two properties on Wards Line near Greytown, damaging several buildings, including a house.

Detective inspector Darrin Thomson said the offender would appear in Masterton District Court tomorrow on a raft of arson charges and intentional damage to property.

The alleged arsonist will appear before the court with two counts of intentionally damaging property by fire with danger to life and three counts of intentionally damaging property by fire.

Police yesterday put an appeal out to find someone who may have been in the area at the time of the fires.

A local man on Wards Line said he woke in the early hours to the sound of banging and thought someone was out shooting.

"But it got louder and I thought 'no, that's not shooting,'" he told NZME.

He opened his window to see the house north of his was on fire. He then opened the curtains and realised two homes, a barn and several outbuildings were also on fire.

"I thought 'it's Armaggedon' ... it was terrifying."

He said police had completed their examination of a number of scenes in Wards Line, and had spoken with a large number of people in the community.

"We are incredibly grateful for their assistance in this matter, and we can reassure the community we are not seeking anyone else in this investigation."

Police continued to support victims throughout this process, and Victim Support services had been engaged.

"We continue to encourage anyone who was in the area of Wards Line between 2am and 4am on Tuesday to make contact with Police. This can be done through 105 and quoting file 221011/4122, or calling Masterton Police Station on (06) 370 0300."