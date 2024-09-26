South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley.

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of RNZ

The mayor of South Waikato District Council says he offered a heartfelt apology for letting frustrations get the better of him and using language unbecoming of his role.

At the end of a tense debate about his mayoral report in the council meeting on Wednesday, Gary Petley was heard speaking to councillor Kerry Purdy and then saying “f***s sake”.

In a video released by the council on Thursday, Petley said the remark was not directed at anyone in particular – but he realised it could have been seen that way.

“In the context of that, I have phoned the councillor involved when I made that comment and apologised to her.”